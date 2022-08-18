THIENSVILLE — Skippy’s Burger Bar will celebrate 25 years in business this weekend with its annual “SkippyFest.”
Located on 113 Green Bay Road in Thiensville, SkippyFest will be held on Saturday, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. The event will include delicious food, raffle prizes and two live bands under a tent. Andrea & The Mods will perform from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Midlife Oasis from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
“This year being the 25th, we’re trying to make it bigger and more fun than we’ve ever had. Rain or shine, we’re going to have a great time,” Owner Ken Kucharski said.
Kucharski and his wife, Janis, opened the establishment in 1997 under Skippy’s Sports Pub & Grub, before renaming it in 2018 to reflect a more intentional focus on their food, particularly burgers.
“We had a good 20 years and we were growing every year, but it was time to shake it up and do a rebrand,” Kucharski said.
In addition to the new name, Kucharski, who spent months planning and brainstorming ideas with his son, Brett, closed the restaurant down for a week for renovation, which included a new logo, menu, chairs and new computer technology.
On top of the wide variety of burgers, Skippy’s menu also features appetizers, sandwiches, wraps, house-made pizza, mac 'n' cheese and a weekly Friday fish fry.
Thanking his staff and the loyal customers for the restaurant’s growing success, Kucharski continues to be a big promoter of the local area and all that it has to offer. He has served as a trustee on the Thiensville Village Board since 2012.
“I always say, think local first. Shop local first and spend your money here,” he added, anticipating that this year's SkippyFest will be one of the biggest yet.
Twenty-five percent of all proceeds from this year’s SkippyFest will benefit Mel’s Charities. For more details, visit skippysburgerbar.com or call 262-512-1249.