CEDARBURG — Scratching posts and litter boxes may be what Pioneer Pet Products are best known for, but Jon and Shannon Supanich are out to be trailblazers in other ways for their renowned company.
The Supanichs have been a dynamic husband-and-wife business duo for nearly a decade, with president Jon overseeing Pioneer Pet’s sales and production, and Shannon leading the charge on marketing, customer service and public relations initiatives.
Their system has certainly proven triumphant; Pioneer Pet just recorded its best-selling month in company history, and are about to expand into a 55,000-square foot warehouse across from its headquarters in Cedarburg in order to store more products.
“As we’ve grown, I’ve told our customer service team that we’re always going to act like we’re a small company,” Shannon said. “That’s what will differentiate ourselves. We don’t have a huge marketing budget, so we’re keeping with the small-town approach and showing that we really do care.”
The marketing budget may not be robust, but the products seem to speak for themselves. Pioneer Pet’s flagship item, its cat scratching post, is the number one selling scratching post on Amazon, with more than 20,000 reviews since 2007.
The company is experiencing growth of 20% to 25% each year. Jon attributes this consistent surge to the care and attention they put into their workforce of 62 employees, who in turn ensure the best products and services are being offered.
“It’s all about having a great, well thought-out product, and of course great employees,” Jon said. “You spend so much time at work and with other people, in the long run your relationships at work mean so much. You want to enjoy the time that you have there. Sometimes it will be stressful, but if you have people you can trust, it makes it easier.”
Pioneer Pet was formed by Jon’s aunt, the late Betsy Lipscomb, and his uncle John. An avid animal lover and a founding president of the Ozaukee Humane Society, Betsy was passionate about educating audiences on cat behavior. After her husband would chop wood from their farm, she wrapped them in rope and sent them out as homemade scratching posts. Her design is still used to this day.
As Pioneer Pet got more serious as a full business, more was added to its inventory in the ensuing years, such as a scoop and a litter box, pet drinking fountains, cat litter and various toys.
Many of their products can be seen on shelves at places like Petco, PetSmart, Kroger and Walmart.
COVID-19 did little to disrupt Pioneer Pet’s operations — in fact, sales increased throughout the pandemic as more people adopted pets and spent more time at home with them. The company managed to thrive during the recession in 2009, doubling as a business during that time; pet owners will always make sure to take care of their furry companions.
That isn’t to say there haven’t been challenges along the way. The pandemic has increased container costs from China by more than fivefold. Jon understands obstacles like this are part of the industry.
“The increase in freight costs puts a strain on everything,” Jon said. “But the longer you’re in business, you take those problems and find a way to make your company stronger.”
For the Supanichs, all of their effort comes down to supporting the community. Their next goal is to further bolster their business strategies with local farmers to source high-quality grain for litter.
“I want to buy from local farmers and be a good customer to those farmers,” Jon said. “They work their butts off to produce grain. We want to buy grain that’s sustainable and ultimately results in a better product for the pet. I want to buy more grain that’s better for the earth and make a great relationship between us and the farmers.”
The future is bright for Pioneer Pet Products, but the couple haven’t lost sight of what it took to get to this point. Aunt Betsy and Uncle John’s legacy continues to shine brightly in their work.
“There’s a great group of people here who truly care about our products, but it all goes back to my aunt Betsy,” Jon said. “She really cared about cats, and if you put care into something you have a good chance to do really well with it.”