OAK CREEK — The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network opened a new community hospital Monday in Oak Creek at the Froedtert & MCW Drexel Town Square Health Center.
The small-scale community hospital will offer easy, around-the-clock access to emergency and inpatient care in a highly efficient setting, near where people live and work and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. At approximately 17,000 square feet in size, the hospital will have a seven-bed emergency department with eight inpatient beds for patients requiring additional care, observation and tests.
The hospital, which also will have laboratory, pharmacy and imaging services, is designed to treat medical emergencies that require attention beyond a health center or urgent care clinic’s capability.
A similar “micro hospital” is currently under construction on Port Washington Rod in Mequon.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced that access to safe, high-quality care close to home has never been more important for our patients and the diverse communities we serve,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health. “The addition of our third community hospital furthers our health network’s mission of expanding access to academic medicine and will provide much needed capacity for our hospitals that continue to experience record-setting admissions and hospitalizations.”