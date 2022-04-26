Something new blooming at town of Cedarburg nursery

CEDARBURG — Although the name has changed, gardeners who shopped at Johnson’s Gardens will find the same high-quality plants and accessories at Heyden’s Gardens — as well as the staff, all of whom will be staying.
Johnson Gardens, 8504 Highway 60 in Cedarburg, has been purchased by Heyden’s Gardens. Chad Johnson, a third-generation nurseryman has turned over ownership of the business to Beau Heyden, another third-generation nurseryman.
This will be a second location for Heyden’s Gardens. The Heyden family are also owners of the local Nehm’s Greenhouses & Floral company in Slinger.
Where Johnson’s expertise was primarily nursery production of woody plants, Heyden’s will focus on greenhouse production of annuals. To this end, construction of a new greenhouse has already begun.
“We’ll be selling more annuals,” said Store Manager Jessica Stout. “Chad is more ofa third-generation greenhouse grower. We’ll have more annuals, more niche native plants. We were limited in space in the past.”
She added that the company will be growing a lot of the plants at its western site.
“There are so many cool perennials out there,” she said.
Heyden’s will be using some of the same vendors, but will be growing its own seasonal annuals, vegetables and hanging baskets. Heyden’s will still sell nursery stock, but Stout said Johnson’s inventory at the Cedarburg location was limited.
Many things under the new ownership will not change. The entire Johnson’s staff has remained. The store will still sell quality garden tools and supplies, garden art, houseplants, gifts and seasonal items. And Heyden’s will continue to honor gift cards and rewards certificates. While Heyden’s will continue to stock some Johnson’s plants, Heyden’s Gardens will no longer be offering access to Johnson’s full inventory. Looking toward fall, the store will sell home-grown mums, kale and fall annuals, as well as a fun assortment of heirloom and specialty pumpkins, gourds and squash. During the holidays, customers can expect an expanded stock of Christmas trees.
The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information, to see a list of upcoming events or for dozens of gardening tips, visit the website, www.heydensgardens.com.