GRAFTON — The long history of the property at 2185 Wisconsin Ave. in Grafton will take a new turn, with the demolition of the restaurant, formerly McCormick’s Supper Club, Senor Luna and Sonrisa.
The property is zoned as a planned unit development. PUD zoning is often used to allow for development that in some way differs from the standard zoning requirements.
In this case, the zoning is being used to decrease required setbacks, or the minimum distances at which buildings must be from roads, right-of-way areas or lot lines.
The property, with a target completion date of next spring, will consist of three foundations, with eight units in each building.
Each unit will have an attached one-car garage. Marketing of the site is expected to begin in January and February.
Construction and de-construction began last year. Duffek Construction Project Executive Charlie Sparks said the delay was due to electricity concerns onsite. Poles owned by WE Energies and the adjacent railroad needed to be removed before de-construction could begin.
On Friday, Duffek Construction was on-site to demolish what was left of the structure. Metals were separated for repurposing; other materials were headed for landfills.