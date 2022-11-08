State legislators honored with Building Wisconsin Award

OOSTBURG — Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin (ABCW) announced last week that State Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, and State Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, were honored with a Building Wisconsin Award for their work in the 2021-22 legislative session.
According to ABCW, the owners and employees of Oostburg Concrete presented the legislators with the award.
“The legislators were being honored for their support of getting more people into the skilled construction trades during the 2021-22 legislative session,” according to ABCW. “The award is a red hard hat manufactured by Milwaukee Tool at its Mukwonago factory.”