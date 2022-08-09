State projects 2.09% increase in net new construction in Ozaukee County this year

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s Equalization Bureau issued its preliminary 2022 Net New Construction Report.
The report provides municipalities and counties with net new construction numbers needed to determine levy limits and the Expenditure Restraint Program.
Municipalities are limited in how much they can increase their levy — the amount that comes from taxes — based on how much new construction they have had in the past year.
Statewide, communities are being limited to an average 1.71% in property tax increases, based on the percentage increase of net new construction.
In Ozaukee County, that average increase is 2.09%, with Mequon seeing the largest increase at 3.19% and the town of Belgium 0.43% with the smallest.
Past increases in valuation for Ozaukee County include:
2021: 1.68%
2020: 1.06%
2019: 1.96%
2018: 1.49%
2017: 1.57%
The preliminary data for 2022 is actually the highest average levy increase for the county in five years. But the Wisconsin League of Municipalities said in a press release last week that the report illustrates how minimal new construction growth has been for most communities across Wisconsin.
They say that, while inflation is over 9%, most communities will be limited to approximately a 1%-increase in a local community’s ability to provide police, fire and other critical local services to local communities.
“The dramatic difference between the cost of local government services and a community’s allowable growth in tax revenue illustrates the need for state policy makers to reform the way municipalities are funded in Wisconsin,” said League Executive Director Jerry Deschane. “We call on the state to recommit itself to its historic partnership in support of local services because our current system that is tied to net new construction is a recipe for economic disaster for Wisconsin’s local communities.”
The annual allowable property tax increase is based on the amount of new homes and commercial buildings that were constructed in the community in the previous year. This is called the community’s net new construction number. While every community’s net new construction number is unique, the statewide net new construction number for 2022 is 1.71%, falling well short of keeping up with the 9.1% rate of inflation.
Every municipality in the state will have an opportunity to review the values before the Department of Revenue certifies them Aug. 15.