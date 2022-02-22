Stella Terry named PWSB senior VP-director of HR

PORT WASHINGTON — Stella Terry was recently promoted to senior vice president-director of Human Resources at Port Washington State Bank. Since joining PWSB in 2020, she served as vice president-director of Human Resources and has been an invaluable asset to the bank during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a PWSB press release. Terry’s current responsibilities at PWSB include hiring and employee relations, as well as employee benefit management and strategic oversight of the bank’s culture as a 12-time Top Workplace winner. Terry and her team also ensure the company’s policies are enforced and in compliance with state and federal labor laws.
“We’re very happy to welcome Stella to the senior management team. Her insights and background will help guide the bank’s future direction in the coming years,” said James Schowalter, president and chief operating officer.
Prior to PWSB, Terry’s background involved working in corporate HR and benefits for both a large health care organization as well as a specialty HR consulting firm. Terry has more than 12 years of human resource management experience. She has a degree in psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and also holds a Society of Human Resource Management certification.
PWSB has locations in Port Washington, Saukville, Cedarburg, Grafton, Mequon, Thiensville, Belgium and Fredonia.