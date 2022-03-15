CEDARBURG — While he’s not quite ready to spill the beans, restauranteur Gordon Goggin, the owner of Stilt House in Cedarburg and Toast in Milwaukee, has strongly hinted that a new establishment will be finding its home in the town of Cedarburg.
But while Goggin may not be sharing the details, the Cedarburg Town Plan Commission is revealing that it is Goggin behind the redevelopment of the former Roadhouse Bar & Grill on the corner of Highway 60, Washington Avenue and Covered Bridge Road. The building was also formerly home to Stingray’s and the Covered Bridge Inn.
The new restaurant will be named Toast, like Goggin’s Walker’s Point restaurant on South 2nd Street in Milwaukee.
The Plan Commission will take up the matter at its meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to the town agenda, “Mr. Goggin’s proposed concept site plan includes completion of the building facade renovation, a new entrance along the northern end of the building facing the parking lot, as well as a fenced-in patio seating section for outdoor dining.”
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a print subscription to the News Graphic: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
The design was undertaken by The Kubala Washatko Architects, with the project submitted to the Plan Commission as the Toast concept plan.
According to the agenda, the submitted concept plan application lists hours of operation ranging between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., with 12 full-time equivalent employees) listed.
“Mr. Goggin included in his concept plan application that the restaurant would be primarily to serve breakfast and lunch, but noted potential extended hours no later than 11 p.m.,” according to the agenda information.
Goggins’ Milwaukee Toast restaurant has a reputation as a hip and trendy brunch restaurant with high energy. The Walker’s Point menu includes toast with a variety of spreads ranging from avocado to smoked salmon, yogurt parfaits, eggs from Benedict to omelet, sopes, pancakes, waffles, French toast and more. It bills itself as a “Hip spot for American daytime eats with coffee, beer & Bloody Marys, plus seasonal outdoor seating.”
Suburban Motors of Grafton will remain the owner of the building as well as Wayne’s hamburger stand to the north. The two businesses share the parking lot.
While Suburban Motors’ general manager, Todd Berlin was not at liberty to comment on whether or not Toast will be the new tenant, he did say that “Suburban Motors Harley will remain the owner of the property, and everyone will know what’s going on after the Wednesday meeting."