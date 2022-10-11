GRAFTON — The Stonewall Farms development is proceeding, as it has attained another approval needed for the full development.
The Grafton Village Board met last week and approved the final plat for phase one of the Glen at Stonewall Farms. The Glen is a condominium development planned for within the larger Stonewall Farms development, slated for more than 80 acres at the northeast corner of Highway 60 and Keup Road on the western edge of the village of Grafton.
The property was formerly known as the Kohlwey Farm.
The approval was unanimous at the board meeting. Village President Jim Brunnquell called the final plat a housekeeping matter; the Village Board already approved the preliminary plat for the condominium development earlier this year, and where the final plat is substantially similar — which village planning department information indicated was true for the Glen — approval is a matter of course.
“The applicant is requesting approval of phase one of The Glen at Stonewall Farms condominiums with four buildings including the clubhouse, two four-unit buildings, and one two-unit building,” according to a report from Community Development Director Jessica Wolff to the Plan Commission.
The Plan Commission met in September, and made a recommendation then to the Village Board for approval of the phase one final plat.
The final plat showed the four buildings will be built off Rose Street, which is being constructed within the Stonewall Farms Development. A smaller road was shown on the plat off of Rose Street to serve the condominium buildings.
The preliminary plat for the whole 81-acre Kohlwey Farm property, which was approved in September of last year, includes 97 single- family lots and 84 condominium units in duplex and fourplex buildings. The condos will be at the southeast corner of the property.
The final plat for the first phase of condominiums included 10 units, of the 84 planned for the Glen. The first phase final plat for the single-family section of Stonewall Farms was approved during the first quarter of this year, including 41 lots.
Beyond the Kohlwey Farm property beginning work with the first phases this year, the full Stonewall Farms subdivision plan will also include two other properties to the north, which total an additional 98 acres. The northern edge of the development will go to Cedar Creek Road.
According to information submitted to the village last year, when the Plan Commission reviewed Stonewall Farms as a concept plan in late July, the subdivision, once fully built out, will include 218 single-family homes on 10,000-square-foot lots; 14 single-family lots in the 7,000-square-foot range; 54 duplex units, which would be in 27 duplex buildings; and 64 fourplex units, in eight buildings.