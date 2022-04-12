Study: Ozaukee County #1 in places with the most purchasing power

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Ozaukee County ranked first in the state for giving its residents the most purchasing power, at least according to one measure.
The study, by financial technology company SmartAsset, measured the cost of living relative to local income in each county to determine where average living expenses are most affordable for the residents there.
SmartAsset calculated two different cost of living metrics for a household with one adult and no dependents. One reflected the baseline cost of living in each location and the other reflected expenditures typical to someone making the county’s median income, according to the study.
SmartAsset combined the two numbers using a weighted average based on how close each county’s per capita income was to the minimum livable income in that area. They then subtracted income taxes paid in that area.
The final step was to calculate purchasing power in each county by determining the weighted cost of living as a percentage of per capita income. The top locations were those with the highest per capita income relative to the cost of living.