Study: Piggly Wiggly is Wisconsin shoppers’ favorite grocery store

CEDARBURG — A study of Wisconsinite's grocery shopping habits identified the most popular stores in the state, and a very local brand coming out on top.
Wisevoter, a bipartisan educational platform, delved into America’s favorite grocery stores by state and identified the following as the preferred stores, ranked in order of popularity:
- Piggly Wiggly, which has locations in Cedarburg, Mequon, Port Washington and Saukville
- ALDI, which has a Grafton store
- Meijer, which has a Grafton store
- IGA
- Trader Joe’s
The data was collected by analyzing foot traffic data gathered by GPS tracking by store in each state, according to a Wisevoter press release. The analysis also found an increase of foot traffic by 2.9% to grocery stores compared to last year, despite the inflation being at 9.1%.
“The reason for this could be that more people are cooking at home rather than eating out to save money,” the press release said.
Albertsons was the nation’s favorite mostly in the western region of the country while Kroger came out at number 2 dominating the southeastern region.