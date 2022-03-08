MEQUON - Superior Ground Ambulance Service will open a transportation terminal at 6100 W. Mequon Road in the Mequon Business Park, after the Mequon Planning Commission last week OK’d the request on a 7-1 vote.
In a letter to the city, Superior Special Projects Manager Ken Slinker said they intend to provided basic and advanced life support units, along with critical care transport units, to area hospitals, though did not say which hospitals.
Slinker said they will provide emergent and non-emergent care and transports for patients requiring inter-hospital transports, as well as those being discharged to home or longer-term care at area nursing facilities.
The location will accommodate vehicles as well as crew members. Staff will have 24-hour access, but neither the public nor patients would use the building, according to Slinker’s letter.
No vehicle maintenance will be performed at the facility, which will occupy 4,500 square feet in the multi-tenant building.
Planning Commissioner and Alderman Rob Strzelczyk voted against the proposal, citing concerns about sirens disturbing nearby residential neighborhoods.