CEDARBURG - A space in the historical Cedar Creek Settlement that had long been home for Cedar Creek Pottery has evolved into a source for fair trade products.
“The idea for opening the store started out in 2010, when nonprofits were folding due to the 2008 economy crash,” said FAIR Brew & Trade owner Brenda Schubach Kiehnau. “I could feel the pain through conversations and I wanted to do something to help fair trade vendors.”
Fair trade is a market-based approach to connecting marginalized artisans and crafters to trade in a responsible manner.
The store features fair-trade hand-crafted goods from around the world. According to the FAIR Brew & Trade mission statement, “We build relationships directly with artists and craftspeople, then bring their products to market while ensuring them a fair trade for their skills and materials. All the goods in our store are fair trade.” Schubach Kiehnau pays the artists up front for their wares, so they don’t have to wait for their products to be sold.
“It helps keep them self-sustaining,” she said.
Schubach Kiehnau’s goal is to help women artisans in the United States and around the world who do not have the knowledge or tools to participate in trade.
“I’m hoping to bring empowerment to these women,” she said, “women who are experiencing violence. I’m also involved with the Franciscan Ministry, to bring and end to trafficking.”
After graduate school in Europe, Schubach Kiehnau realized she wanted to work globally. She secured a position with the Department of Justice, working on cases involving domestic violence and missing and exploited children.
“These cases opened up my heart,” she said.
Schubach Kiehnau said one of her greatest opportunities was choosing to study with the brightest minds in the world.
“My father taught me to appreciate people - saying you never know where innovation and creativity come from,” she said.
During her career, she worked closely with inventors, engineering designers in corporate America and nonprofit boards in Indonesia, Cambodia and Vietnam on cost-effective packaging and visual merchandising.
“I was fortunate enough to be able to travel,” she said.
But her heart was still drawn to the plight of Fair Trade vendors.
While living outside New York City, Schubach Kiehnau met her future husband, Paul at a conference in North Carolina. He lived in Mequon. The two established a long-distance relationship “before email,” eventually settling in Cedarburg.
“The city had such a positive energy as an art community. I could feel a constant creative energy,” Schubach Kiehnau said.
When the former Cedar Creek Pottery space at the Cedar Creek Settlement became available, Schubach Kiehnau said they just knew there was something bigger they could be doing for the community and the world we live in.
“My husband and I watched consumer trends and traffic patterns within the Settlement. We just kept coming back to this space,” she said. “We did the entire buildout ourselves within 60 days.”
She said they applied what would be the first coat of paint that the space had seen since the 1970s.
“Three coats later, we were able to brighten it up, taking it from the ‘70s to the 2020s,” she said.
Taking stock, the couple asked the next question - “What do people want?” Schubach Kiehnau realized there was no option to purchase coffee in the Settlement.
“We were sending customers down the street for coffee," she said.
Drawing on her design work with Lavazza, an Italian manufacturer of coffee products, the next step was to install a coffee bar through a partnership with company. Lavazza supports programs to protect children’s rights, the environment and sustainability, empowerment, diversion and inclusion. FAIR Brew & Trade is one of five vendors of Lavazza in Wisconsin.
The coffee bar features Espressos, several flavors of coffee and Italian chocolate, which is used to make Italian mochas in addition to being a sweet treat. Plans are in the works to offer freshly-made gelato with a splash of espresso.
FAIR Brew & Trade is located on the second level of the Cedar Creek Settlement. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, visit fairbrewandtrade.com.