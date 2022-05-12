MEQUON - Mequon Common Council members on Monday were a little less quick to endorse the proposed 83-lot Swan Ridge Farms conservation subdivision than the Planning Commission last month.
While the proposal came to the council with a unanimous recommendation of commissioners, aldermen this week voted 5-3 in favor of rezoning the 86-acre parcel across from the Mequon Nature Preserve from 5-acre to 1-acre lots.
Point Real Estate, on behalf of developer Mike Herrick, did make some adjustments to the proposal, based on the Planning Commission recommendations, but that still wasn’t enough to sway some neighbors.
As proposed, the subdivision on Swan Road south of Donges Bay Road calls for 84 one-half-to three-quarter-acre lots, with an average lot size of 23,000 square-feet on a total parcel of 86 acres, according to a staff memo to the Planning Commission. Nearly 36% of the subdivision will be open space.
The proposal will require a change in the sewer service area, as there is currently no sewer connections to serve the future homes.
The plan calls for two new road connections to Huntington Park to the west, as well as a path connecting to the roadway at the east end of the subdivision in two locations.
Based on Planning Commissioner’s recommendations, the developer will now adjust a sidewalk in the subdivision to line up with the Mequon Nature Preserve parking lot and run west through the subdivision and loop around the subdivision.
They also modified the width of lot 33 to comply with the 110-foot average lot width.
A handful of residents spoke to oppose the development, generally saying that they moved to the area for its rural character.
“While I understand the property owners have the right to sell their land, I do not think a subdivision with 84 to 88 homes is the best interest of the area,” said Concord Drive resident Patrick Humpal.
He asked that if it had to be built, that the city consider reducing the number of lots and the amount of light pollution. He also wanted fences around retention ponds and, like others, wanted More walking and biking paths.
Mequon Assistant Director of Community Development Jac Zader said that lighting plans will come up later in the preliminary plat approval process. He said the only lights they see are street lights, and that there are regulations on how bright those can be.
Public Works Director Kristen Lundeen said that they do not fence the retention ponds because the city needs unrestricted access, though they are built with safety shelves to prevent accidents.
Alderman Dale Mayr opened the discussion for the council, saying he is not a fan of changing the zoning from 5 acres.
“It was a long-fought battle to get these to be 5-acre lots awhile back,” Mayr said. “I don’t see the need - except for more profits - to have these zoning changed to smaller lot sizes”
He also said that 5-acre lots do not require expanded the sewer service
Mayr said he was concerned about connections going to into Huntington Park
He and Alderman Rob Strzelczyk voted against it. The third nay vote was from District 8, which became vacant when Alderman Andrew Nerbun was elected mayor. The empty seat was “deemed” a no vote, said City Clerk Caroline Fochs.
Alderman Jeffrey Hansher, a Huntington Park Subdivision resident, said he would be directly affected by the development. But he said that even when he bought his house some 30 years ago, he was aware that it was a possibility.
He said he and staff met with the Mequon Nature Preserve director to ask how the area could be affected and learned that she was satisfied with the process of how the subdivision will be developed, including requiring Department of Natural Resource approval.
Strzelczyk, who often refers to the rural nature of his district, opposed the development because he wants to see the 5-acre lots preserved. In fact, so rural is Strzelczyk’s District 1, it makes up 41% of the city.
“I feel your concern for the change,” he said.