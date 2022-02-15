Tank removal signals TIF progress in Thiensville

THIENSVILLE — The village of Thiensville took a step forward with its plans for the Thiensville Crossing tax incremental district. Contractors removed four underground fuel tanks from the former Mobil gas station at 301 N. Main St. The property was acquired in October by the village, which also has purchased and demolished the adjacent Chinese restaurant to the north as part of a redevelopment project in Thiensville Crossing.
The gas tanks are being removed by Northern Equipment Co. of Waukesha. The project is being overseen by Moraine Environmental Inc. of Fredonia and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s weights and measures and petroleum inspectors.
Pre-assessments of the site revealed no expectation of adverse environmental impacts from the existing tanks.
Thiensville Crossing, the village’s new development district, is comprised of 15 acres located primarily at the intersection of East Freistadt Road and North Main Street. It will include new retail spaces, multifamily housing, public amenities and green space.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a print subscription to the News Graphic: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
“This cohesive mixed-use development plan will offer business owners and developers a rare opportunity to expand within a charming historic village in an ideal location,” according to a village press release.
To expand the property tax base and support economic growth in the community, the village is using tax incremental financing to fund the development, including land acquisition, remediation, infrastructure upgrades, streetscape improvements and more.
The tax incremental district is the actual physical area designated for improvement using tax incremental financing. For more information: www.village.thiensville.wi.us/thiensvillecrossing.