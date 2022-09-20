CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know.
Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch, where customers can fulfill all of the breakfast and lunch cravings in downtown Cedarburg.
“We’re really excited to be a part of Cedarburg and add another restaurant in the mix,” Katrina Wendtland said. “We just love Cedarburg so much.”
There are two other Brunch locations owned by the couple’s friend, Morgan Schnabl, at 714 N. Milwaukee St. in Milwaukee and 18895 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield.
“We’re working with her to open our own (restaurant) based on her model,” Shawn Wendtland said.
The couple have grown up in the area - Katrina in Mequon and Shawn in West Bend - and they have been living in Grafton for almost a decade.
Katrina Wendtland has always wanted to own a restaurant. She mentioned her dream to Schnabl and the latter expressed how she wanted to branch out Brunch and help someone else open a restaurant of their own. Katrina Wendtland said her husband has known about her dream but always said he
would not want to own a restaurant, “but breakfast food is his favorite, so then he was on board.”
And things seemed to continue to fall into place after that. The Wendtlands really wanted to open their restaurant in Cedarburg, but had no luck at first.
“It’s always busy; there’s always people walking around, whether it’s winter or summer É It’s kind of an ideal place for another restaurant,” Shawn Wendtland said.
But one day Schnabl met Greg Zimmerschied, the developer of the Mill Street parcel who said he was looking for a tenant of a building he was going to build.
“It’s really amazing how everything worked out and our dream’s becoming a reality,” Katrina Wendtland said.
On the restaurant’s website, it says that Brunch “is a modern café offering a classic and inventive food menu amid cheery, colorful décor.”
Brunch offers a wide range of tasty food and beverages. Katrina Wendtland likes the chicken and waffles, which is the No. 1 seller. While Shawn Wendtland loves everything that is breakfast, he does love omelets, especially the Denver omelet on the menu.
Shawn Wendtland said they also have a new type of pancake every month. In addition, there will be many drink options such as classic brunch beverages like Bloody Marys and mimosas.
What will be unique about this restaurant is that there will be a rooftop patio with a bar where customers can eat and get a bird’s eye view of downtown Cedarburg.
The couple hopes that their restaurant will be open by the beginning of next year.
The Brunch restaurants in Milwaukee and Brookfield are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information and to view the Brunch menu, visit brunchitup.com.