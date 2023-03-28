MEQUON — Good City Brewing has quickly become a household name in the Milwaukee beer scene since its inception in 2016, but how would the suburbs welcome the thriving taproom?
After nearly a year of operations at the Mequon Public Market, Good City has been giving out nothing but good vibes.
Good City’s fourth and newest location is closing out a successful inaugural year in an area where leadership was eager to make its mark. After opening two Milwaukee taprooms — one on the East Side and another at the Deer District — and a third in Wauwatosa, Good City sought to explore the northern outskirts.
An available space at the Mequon Public Market provided the perfect opportunity for co-founders David Dupee and Dan Katt to begin a new chapter.
“We certainly have a strong presence in Milwaukee, and then we opened up in Wauwatosa in 2021, so it really came down to there being a geographic gap,” Katt said. “There aren’t a lot of breweries in that area, so it’s pretty scarce. If you look at the demographics of Mequon, there’s growth there. There are millennials who are moving to the suburbs with their families, and that’s right in our wheelhouse.”
Good City’s location within the Public Market allows for both indoor and outdoor seating on its dog-friendly patio. Loyal patrons to Good City’s other locales will be pleased to know that not only are their favorite brews on tap in Mequon, but earlier in March the brewery added a kitchen and has begun rolling out its array of beloved barroom bites. “One of the first customers came in and tried to order curry fries, which is our top-selling food item,” Katt said. “We should have known better, but we didn’t have a kitchen. We were actually fortunate when Pizza Man Pronto announced they wouldn’t be sticking around. (Mequon Public Market owner Cindy Shaffer) approached us and asked if we were interested in their space and we said yes. We now have a lot more consistency across all of our locations, so everyone can expect to see their favorite items available.”
Katt and Dupee decided on Mequon specifically after considering where peoples’ moving and spending behaviors are trending. The suburbs provide patrons with the convenience of not having to stray too far from home, and the Public Market presents Good City as a viable lunch or dinner option to those who may be stopping by to shop or run errands.
“I’m not sure if we’re necessarily a trendsetter, but we do follow growth and the shift in peoples’ habits,” Katt said. “So whether that was opening in the Deer District and recognizing there was a huge investment in that area, or opening in Wauwatosa or Mequon coming out of the pandemic, we will continue to look at those types of changes. We need to be where our customers are and we need to be in places where those habits have changed in a short amount of time as a result of the pandemic.”
Good City has proven to be an engaging and supportive partner in each of its communities, and Mequon will be no exception. Katt and Dupee will be working with local organizations to find ways to give back, but they have already shown success with their 1% For Our Home program. The brewery has committed to donate 1% of its annual sales in support of affordable housing. Good City donated around $40,000 through the program in 2021.
“As we’ve grown, we want to make sure we’re a stakeholder in each community we’re in,” Katt said. “That has been one of the fun things about Mequon, getting to know that community and finding some partner organizations there. It’s still very much a work in progress. We really want to be a reflection of the communities and the customers.”
What’s on tap for Good City’s future? Despite the brewery’s unquestionable success in its nearly seven years of business, Katt still feels there is plenty to do ahead. Good City could eventually establish itself in other areas of Wisconsin, but any expansion will be strategic and sensible.
Katt is grateful for all those who have propelled Good City to where it is today, particularly its staff and customer base. Without those two components, Good City’s story would have been far different.
“I would say the customer loyalty, regardless of the community, and especially during the pandemic, that’s what keeps me going,” Katt said. “We’ve had so many people contribute to what makes Good City what it is. We’re in a high turnover industry, but we are forever grateful for all the people who have ever been with us, whether it’s for one day or six years.”
Good City Brewing in the Mequon Public Market is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For menu details, visit www.goodcitybrewing.com.