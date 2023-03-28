MADISON — The Bartolotta Restaurants, which has a steakhouse in Mequon, received one of the Governor’s Tourism Awards, one of six individuals and organizations honored earlier this month for outstanding contributions to Wisconsin’s travel and hospitality industry during 2023.
The group received the Service Excellence Award. “Wisconsin’s travel and tourism industry continues to rebound and break records, and these talented, innovative award recipients have been key to that success,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a press release about the awards.
According to the award, “The Bartolotta Restaurants have built a reputation of exceptional cuisine and exemplary customer service. Paul Bartolotta, who co-founded and owns the company that now operates 17 restaurants and catering facilities, emphasizes the importance of people in the organization, from welcoming guests with a memory-worthy experience to helping elevate the careers of the hospitality workers at his restaurants.”
The restaurant group includes Mr. B’s, 11120 N. Cedarburg Road.