MEQUON — The popular chicken tender restaurant owned by the Milwaukee Bucks has closed the doors to its Mequon location.
The Cluckery, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location in fall 2021, will no longer be in the Mequon Pavilions on Port Washington Road.
“We have decided to close our Mequon location to focus on our downtown location of The Cluckery,” Milwaukee Bucks Arena Marketing Coordinator Cassie Ziegelbauer said. adding that chef-crafted chicken tenders and homemade sauces are still available for pick-up and delivery at The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill located in the Deer District outside the Fiserv Forum.