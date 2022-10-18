GRAFTON — Chris Hetzer has seen a lot in his 45 years at Gilman Precision. Something that hasn’t changed: the goal to deliver results and consistently earn customers’ trust.
Gilman Precision, an engineering company based in Grafton, is celebrating 70 years of operations this year. Specializing in customized linear and rotary motion systems, Gilman is a place where problems are resolved and collaboration is valued time and time again.
“Customers like to call us the engineer’s idea company, so if someone has an issue, we’re here to help supply a solution to their problem,” said Hetzer, who is the CEO and co-owner of Gilman. “It has always been that way and we still keep the same philosophy that Russell T. Gilman, Sr. had when he started the business.”
Gilman provides assistance with a wide array of projects; currently, one of the company’s largest clients produces blood centrifuges, for which Gilman built two different spindle devices. Other ventures include involvement in the manufacture of the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet and the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope in Chile, helping develop slide systems for a 28-foot lens.
“I’m a mechanical engineer by education, and the projects we get to work on here are different all the time,” Hetzer said. “You are involved in so many different industries, and that’s part of the reason why I’ve stayed here.”
A handful of Gilman employees have logged considerable time with the company. For Hetzer, it’s a testament to the synergetic atmosphere he has fostered.
“The amount of longevity we’ve had in our shop is pretty amazing,” he said. “We have some people who have been here for 35 to 40 years.”
Hetzer also noted that it has been more than 2,000 working days since Gilman’s last recordable accident, and the company is constantly devising methods to reduce its carbon footprint; last year, Gilman installed a 2.5-acre solar farm which generates 64 percent of the campus’s energy.
Gilman Precision has also endured important changes over the years. Swedish corporation SKF purchased the business in 1998, but decided in 2010 that it would exit the spindle manufacturing business. It sold its assets in Germany, Italy, and Japan, and was preparing to sell Gilman to a company based in China. Hetzer and his two partners, Mike Weiland and Mark Ziebell, decided to step forward and take ownership of Gilman for themselves in 2011.
“At the time I was the general manager and it was crazy,” Hetzer said. “I never had an American boss. I was constantly traveling and wasn’t really able to take care of the company as well as I could, but I had Mark who would make sure things were running smoothly while I was gone. It was a big sigh of relief when we were able to take control.”
Hetzer was born and raised in Cedarburg, and Weiland and Ziebell hail from Port Washington. Keeping the business in Grafton has allowed Gilman to be a major player for jobs and growth in Ozaukee County. With the trio now in control, the focus can remain on providing the quality service and worker support that has kept Gilman Precision on the map for seven decades.
“It’s been very important for us to keep the jobs local,” Hetzer said. “You want to be a good citizen to the community.”
Gilman Precision is located at 1230 Cheyenne Ave in Grafton.