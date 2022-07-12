GRAFTON — The plan for Stonewall Farms, a large subdivision to be constructed at the northeast corner of Highway 60 and Keup Road on the western edge of the village of Grafton, is moving forward with platting for a condominium development within it.
The Grafton Plan Commission approved a preliminary plat for the 88 condos The Glen at the end of June. The plan shows that the 88 planned units will mostly be in 17 fourplex buildings, with the rest in 10 duplex buildings.
Eighty-one acres for Stonewall Farms were previously annexed into the village and rezoned for residential to allow single family homes and the condominiums; it was previously the Kohlwey farm, including the old farmstead.
“Following the annexation and rezoning in December 2021, the Kohlwey family sold the farmstead to the developer,” according to a report from Community Development Planner Jessica Wolff. “The developer has decided to remove all buildings and incorporate this area into the condo development.
As such, the applicant will be returning to the Plan Commission in July to rezone the farmstead to PUD to be consistent with the condo development.”
The developer of Stonewall Farms is Bob Tillman. According to full concept plans for the entire development presented and approved last year, the whole thing was planned to include 350 home units at completion. It will include a combination of condominiums in fourplexes and duplexes and single-family homes.
As of now, the 81 acres that will include The Glen will also include 41 single-family lots for the first phase of construction; the preliminary plat for that single-family area was approved earlier this year.
According to village reports from planning staff to the Plan Commission, the development of The Glen is not expected to cause undue burden to the village’s public facilities, including sewer and water.
Staff information The Glen’s plat approval show that water service will be extended to the development from its current termination on Keup Road, just south of Highway 60. Sanitary sewer service will be extended from the existing service on Cedar Creek Road.
Grafton Public Works Director Amber Thomas has noted at previous meetings that lift stations will need to be upgraded to handle the additional water and sewer service, as well as water and sewer mains that will need to be replaced or altered to successfully extend the utility service.
Such upgrades have been discussed and planned in village projects, as is needed with growth of the municipality. During conversations on Stonewall Farms early this year, the village and the developer also arranged for the sewer interceptors installed in the Stonewall Farms development to be upgraded to a larger size to accommodate both this and future development.