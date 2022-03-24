The Stillery coming to Grafton

GRAFTON — The Stillery restaurant is coming to Grafton, as the business plans to take up residence in a currently vacant restaurant space in the middle of town.
The Stillery representatives came before the village of Grafton Plan Commission this week, seeking a conditional use permit for a new restaurant at 1304 12th Ave. There is currently a Stillery restaurant in the village of Richfield, and that business will remain in operation; according to information submitted to the village Plan Commission, Grafton will be a second location of the area eatery.
“The applicant is requesting approval of a new restaurant at the former location of Atlas BBQ in downtown Grafton,” Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said.
“They will offer a diverse menu and a full bar,” Wolff added.
Their Richfield menu includes appetizers, sandwiches and wraps, burgers, salads, sides, pizzas, a fish fry, tacos, a kids menu, entrees and desserts.
The Plan Commission approved the permit after very brief discussion. That is the only approval the Stillery requires through the village, as restaurants are allowed downtown by conditional use and conditional use permits receive final approval at the commission level.
One Plan Commission member asked a question about a private dining room off the main restaurant, and whether that would be placed in use by the new restaurant.
“At this time we’re not sure if we’re going to open that right away É but at some point that would be available for small parties,” Peter Kotsakis of the Stillery said.
The business will perform some remodeling and renovation of the inside of the existing building before opening. Wolff reported that they intend to re-orient the bar and rearrange the available seating inside. The existing kitchen and outdoor area for the restaurant will remain as they are.
The plan of operation document The Stillery submitted to the village stated renovations are expected to be complete by mid-July, and the restaurant is scheduled to open Aug. 1. Expected hours for the business are 11 a.m. until 2:30 a.m. seven days a week, with two shifts of employees and up to 30 employees per shift.
The application stated the Stillery will use a room on the second floor of the building in addition to the 5,100 square feet of the first floor, but the upstairs room will be for staff use only.