GRAFTON — Whether it’s the unique selection of specialty drinks or menu of appetizers and entrees, The Stillery in Grafton has something for everyone.
Now occupying the former Atlas BBQ space on the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Bridge Street near Paramount Plaza, the restaurant and bar has expanded from its original Richfield location to downtown Grafton, opening the doors to its second establishment Nov. 21.
The menu — exactly the same as Richfield’s — includes appetizers, sandwiches and wraps, burgers, salads, sides, pizzas, a fish fry, tacos, a kids menu, entrees and desserts. But perhaps the biggest standout – hinted by the name – is the restaurant’s wide variety of drinks, particularly its selection of whiskeys and cocktails.
“We have close to 350 bourbons, a number of specialty cocktails and a growing number of tequilas on hand,” owner Peter Kotsakis said, sharing that some favorites include the PB& J old fashioned, The Stillery old fashioned and the maple rye old fashioned.
First approved this past March by the village of Grafton Plan Commission, Kotsakis believes Grafton is a great fit for many reasons.
“It’s a community that’s looking to grow and expand. It has great people, it’s a great location and it’s close to a number of other communities as well,” he said, adding that they look forward to giving back to the community through fundraisers and other exciting events.
The Stillery is located at 1304 12th Ave. in Grafton and is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays to Sundays.