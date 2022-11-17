Thiensville Plan Commission rejects Daily Taco’s request to keep temporary tent up

THIENSVILLE - Despite offering multiple reasons for keeping their outside tent up through the winter, the Daily Taco & Cantina owners’ request to extend the deadline for it was denied.
The Thiensville Plan Commission voted 4-3 against the request Tuesday night. Chairman Van Mobley and commissioners Ken Kurchaski, Mike Dyer and Rick Gattoni voted no, while commissioners Doug Chimenti, Carol Gengler and Jeff Hershberger were in favor of keeping it up.
According to co-owners Jesse and Barkha Daily and Matt Buerosse, due to the restaurant’s limited capacity, the tent has been a temporary solution to providing adequate space for customers during the winter and a great source of revenue, especially with inflationary pressures impacting labor, food and beverage, and dry goods.
”After running our previous revenue reports from 2020 and 2021, we found that with the tent up, our sales increased over 20% from the year before,” the owners wrote in a letter to the Plan Commission, adding that the loss of revenue would be devastating for their business and workers. The Dailys also hoped to use the revenue toward the rebuilding of their other restaurant, The cheel, which burned down in 2020.
“I can’t seat more than 26 people in my restaurant,” Jesse Daily told the Plan Commission during the meeting. “In the summer I’ve got all of that patio space, but today we had a party of 14 people come during lunch that took up 90% of my seating. We don’t have the seating capacity.”
While some Plan Commission members supported the tent’s increase of business in Thiensville, for others, it came down to concerns regarding fire safety, the appearance of the tent and the owners already being given an abnormal extension regarding village tent rules.
“I think it’s a bad idea to have tents with a lot of people in them with heaters,” Mobley said. “From my perspective, it’s time to take the thing down.”
Gattoni believed the owners would come back again asking for another extension, even when an ordinance says tents are not allowed.
“If someone else comes in here regarding a tent, they’re going to say 'you’ve let them have that tent up for two years’, and the ordinance says no,” Gattoni said.
The owners responded by saying they’d have a permanent solution in the spring, as they planned to develop the corner across the street - which was recently demolished - for the restaurant.
“This is why we’re here. Not because we’re just going to come back again and ask for an extension,” Buerosse said.
Other small business owners expressed their thoughts on the final decision as well.
“Having attended the meeting, I heard valid points from both the applicants and the commission. Ultimately, I think it would be helpful for the village board to further define the use and duration of temporary structures,” glaze owner and Village Trustee Kristina Eckert said. “I personally would like to see everything within our power done to support small businesses in our village.”
The owners are forced to take down the tent as soon as possible.