CEDARBURG — Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin announced that Calvin Thomas, PT, DPT, OCS, has been promoted to manager of Rehabilitation Services. In his new role, Thomas will assume managerial responsibility for all outpatient physical therapy locations in the OHOW network.
Thomas previously served as supervisor of Cedarburg Physical Therapy since 2017. He is a board-certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy and has received extensive training in evaluating and treating musculoskeletal disorders. He also served as a staff physical therapist at OHOW from 2012 to 2016. “I am excited to utilize my background as a supervisor and a physical therapist to lead the Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin’s physical therapy team,” Thomas said. “Our team’s goal is to maximize the quality of life for people with pain or disability in our communities through expert physical therapy care.”
OHOW owns and operates a network of outpatient physical therapy clinics, both offsite and at their hospital campus, with dozens of outstanding physical therapists. Locations include OHOW (Glendale), Cedarburg, Shorewood, Greenfield, New Berlin, Wauwatosa and Mequon.
OHOW provides therapy services that restore strength and mobility. Whether suffering from chronic pain or an acute injury, OHOW physical therapists treat many conditions using the most effective methods and equipment.
To learn more about OHOW physical therapy, call 262-375-2195 or go to www.ohow.com/locations.