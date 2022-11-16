TOWN OF CEDARBURG - Another special surprise is coming this Black Friday.
The new restaurant, Toast, is opening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25 in the former Roadhouse Bar & Grill building on the corner of Highway 60, Washington Avenue and Covered Bridge Road. The building was also formerly home to Stingray’s and the Covered Bridge Inn.
Toast will be open the rest of that weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27.
News of the restaurant coming to the town of Cedarburg came out in March. The restaurant will be operated by Gordon Goggin, who owns a second Toast restaurant in Milwaukee as well as Stilt House in Cedarburg and Dooley's in West Bend.
“We are very excited about opening our second location in Cedarburg because we believe in the community, the strength of our brand, and the excellent location,” Goggin said. “Toast Cedarburg is a 1970's disco party at breakfast, brunch and lunch!”
The announcement of the opening was on the restaurant’s Facebook page, which received positive feedback.
Goggin's Milwaukee Toast restaurant also serves breakfast, brunch and lunch. The Walker's Point menu includes toast with a variety of spreads ranging from avocado to smoked salmon, yogurt parfaits, eggs Benedict, omelets, soups, pancakes, waffles, French toast and more.
Toast Cedarburg will also be open the following weekend at the same times for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Goggin said they will eventually build up to being open five days a week with the restaurant being closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.