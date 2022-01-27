Tourist rooming house OK’d in downtown Grafton

GRAFTON - The former Stone Manor Bridal space is set to become a tourist rooming location, after Grafton officials permitted the retail space to be used for short-term residential rentals.
The village of Grafton’s Plan Commission met Tuesday and approved a conditional use permit for the space, at 1218 12th Ave., to be converted into rental units. The rentals, according to information from the permit application, are to be for time spans of less than a week.
“The Prochnows are proposing to convert the space into short-term rentals, like Airbnb,” Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said.
The application was made by Jeff and Julie Prochnow.
The 6,000-square-foot space will be remodeled into four units, which each will have one bedroom and a sofa sleeper. According to discussion at the Plan Commission, each unit will allow up to four people, between the sofa and bedroom.
According to information shared at the Plan Commission, the Prochnow’s intend to have the space ready for guests in July.
The Plan Commission discussed the tourist rooming plan briefly, after a public hearing. One resident commented about parking, and there were some connected questions from commissioners. The parking lot for the building between 12th and 13th avenues is used by many businesses, and gets full at times. Additional vehicles from renters could cause additional parking demands.
Jeff Prochnow said they intend to advise renters to use certain spaces in the lot, near the alley at the south end, which are used less often than most of the lot. While a Plan Commissioner asked about assigning spaces, Wolff advised against it, as monitoring that would be difficult and unrealistic.
The conditional use permit was approved unanimously, with several conditions. Guests of the tourism rooming house will have to be given parking permits, for overnight parking in that lot; the Prochnows will be responsible for snow removal in the lot connected to overnight parked guests; each unit must have a telephone in it for emergency calls; and rentals will be limited to 180 nights within a 365-day period, among others.
In other business:
The village of Grafton Plan Commission also approved conditional use permits for two other businesses this week, a chocolate shop and a daycare.
Brianna Large received a permit for a chocolate shop at 1228 12th Ave., the former Downtown Pizza location. According to village staff information reported to the Commission, the business will be called Handmade with Love, and will operate seven days a week.
Large said she plans to be open in April of this year.
Brooke San Felippo obtained a permit for a daycare business to be opened at 2089 Wisconsin Ave. According to application information, the daycare will have up to 49 children total, in four rooms organized by age. Part of the parking lot outside the business will be converted into an outdoor play area, according to the plan, which will be fenced and protected from the rest of the parking area by bollards.
During the public hearing for the permit, there were some questions about parking for the daycare, and if there would be room for cars picking up 49 children, but San Felippo said families’ pick-up and drop-off times are staggered. At her current location, they usually have no more than 10 vehicles present at one, which will easily fit within the existing parking space at the location.