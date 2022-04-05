GRAFTON — A local resident in the town of Grafton is hoping to convert some of his property to business ventures, as he will go the Plan Commission this week for permits to establish an event space and bed and breakfast.
Bryan Gore has three public hearings on the agenda for the town of Grafton’s Plan Commission meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The first hearing is for a conditional use permit for an event venue, to host “events such as weddings, receptions, corporate events or other similar uses,” according to the town staff report in the meeting packet.
According to information shared by the applicant with the town of Grafton, the property is 15 acres at the northeast corner of Highland Bluff and Lake Shore Road. Gore wrote in his application that the land was farmed at one point, but has been unattended for a number of years. He has a property adjacent to that 15 acres as well, which he called Two Oaks, at 1776 Lake Shore Road.
“Our sons and I have shared our property, Two Oaks, with the community for garden tours, musical events and educational opportunities and would like to extend and expand this concept to the adjacent property as a planned event space that could be rented a few times per year during seasonal weather,” Gore wrote.
The second hearing Wednesday will be for a conditional use permit for a bed and breakfast on the current Two Oaks property. According to the application, they plan to make the guest house on their property available for rent for two to four people.
The report on the application said they do not intend to post signage or actively advertise the guest house rental. It is planned as a place to stay for special occasions or event preparation.
The property at 1776 Lake Shore Road is 12.85 acres, according to information in the Plan Commission’s packet. It is zoned agricultural.
The third hearing for a conditional use permit is for a hobby farm. According to information Gore included in his submission, the land has been used to keep various animals over the 40 years the family has lived there. Gore wrote that the property is currently used for beekeeping, chickens, quail and a number of other uses which are permitted under agricultural zoning.
The hobby farm application was submitted to keep six to 10 baby doll sheep, which would be allowed to graze to maintain the pasture lawn.