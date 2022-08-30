THIENSVILLE - If Boz’s Clozet owner Jill Goldberg had any reservations about having to move out of her longtime space into a new one earlier this year, she certainly doesn’t any longer.
Previously located on the corner of Freistadt Road and Main Street in Thiensville, Goldberg moved in early March of this year after the village bought the store and property as part of a revitalization effort.
After 22 years of business, Goldberg and her crew of fashionistas moved to their new location several blocks away at 229 S. Main St.
She reports that business has never been better.
Goldberg has been working to bring ladies savvy fashion for great prices since 2010, shortly after she retired from her previous job at the YMCA corporation. Inspired by the idea of resale shopping for better prices, Goldberg opened her own shop and named it after her high school nickname, which originated from when a little boy was unable to pronounce her maiden name Joswick, and instead called her Bozwick.
“The ‘Boz’ part was fun to say, and the name stuck,” Goldberg said.
While opening the shop originally felt like a business to Goldberg, she said that now her job feels more like a community resource, providing ladies with fun shopping for reasonable prices.
“We try to meet every person’s needs when they come through the door, from the shoes to the clothes to the accessories,” Goldberg said. “At the end of the day, we get more people than not saying they appreciate us being here, to give clothes one more good time through resale.”
As the relocated shop was scheduled to open on April 8, of this year, Goldberg and her team worked quickly to give their new space the same “boutique-y feel” the last store had, but this time with in a smaller space. Goldberg and her crew took advantage of this new opportunity to reinvent the image of Boz’s Clozet.
“It is smaller, which I knew would be a challenge for me, but I thought I could be creative and reinvent the business a bit,” Goldberg said.
After settling into their new space and welcoming back their usual regulars, Goldberg and her crew began to notice more traffic in and out of the store, as well as an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the newly decorated space.
“I guess being located on the main drag does help. We’re easy to get to and easy to shop,” Goldberg said.
Since reopening in April, Goldberg and her staff have gotten an overwhelming amount of positive feedback on the new space, including on their growing Facebook page, featuring many photos of ladies browsing the store. Various customers have also left raving reviews; Shelly Bellman, customer, posted that it is “my favorite place to shop ... really it is!”
“In the new space I feel we have a very different vibe our customers really seem to enjoy. Our loyal following has found us again, plus we're attracting lots of new ladies too,” Goldberg said.
To learn more, visit the store of check out their website, https://bozsclozet.com for more information on the store.