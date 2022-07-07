MEQUON — A Tropical Smoothie Cafe is coming to Mequon’s Pavilion Shopping Center. The café will occupy one half of the former Hong Anh restaurant at 10990 N. Port Washington Road. Jersey Mike’s was approved in late May to open on the other side Tropical Smoothie Cafe will occupy 1,492 square feet and the maximum number of employees on any given shift will be four, according to information submitted to the Mequon Planning Commission, which unanimously approved giving the café a conditional use grant June 27.
The café will have interior seating for up to 28.
According to a letter from the applicant, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast casual restaurant that makes and sells smoothies, sandwiches and salads, as well as chips, fruits and cookies. According to its website, it also sells flatbreads, wraps and quesadillas.
The café will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
“The proposed hours of operation are consistent with other food related businesses in the shopping center,: according to the applicant, Kolbrook Design.