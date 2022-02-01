UK photographer suing Bentley’s Pet Stuff in Grafton

GRAFTON — A lawsuit has been filed in connection with the Facebook page of Bentley’s Pet Stuff in Grafton, with a photographer in the United Kingdom claiming copyright infringement for his photo being used in marketing without his permission.
The suit was filed by Colin Thomas, a photographer who lives in London, according to the complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. According to the complaint, he is seeking to recover damages because his photographs, which he has copyrighted, were used without license or authorization by the Bentley’s Pet Stuff – Grafton Facebook page.
“Without permission or authorization from Plaintiff, Defendant volitionally selected, copied, stored and/or displayed no less than three times Plaintiff’s copyright protected Photograph as is set forth in Exhibit ‘1’ on the Account,” according to the court filing.
The picture in question showed a dog with a large bone balanced in its mouth.
While the complaint named Pet Stuff Wisconsin as defendant, representatives of that company said the Grafton location is not part of it.
Tony Smith, operations manager for Pet Stuff Wisconsin, said the Grafton location is privately owned by a licensee of the Bentley’s company, not by the Pet Stuff Wisconsin business. As such, Smith said Pet Stuff Wisconsin had no control or responsibility over the Grafton store’s Facebook account.
The owners of the Grafton store, located at 1530 Port Washington Road, could not be reached for comment.
According to the complaint filed in the suit, the photograph belonging to Thomas was used by the Grafton Bentley’s on its Facebook page at least three times, in posts dated Jan. 26, 2020. Thomas observed the photographs on the Facebook page in July of the same year.
The complaint accuses direct copyright infringement, that the “Defendant improperly and illegally copied, stored, reproduced, distributed, adapted, and/or publicly displayed works copyrighted by Plaintiff thereby violating one of Plaintiff’s exclusive rights in its copyrights.”
The complaint demands a trial by jury, and claims that the plaintiff Thomas is entitled to a reward of actual damages and all of the defendant’s profits attributable to the infringements in an amount to be proven, or an award for statutory damages up to $150,000 for each infringement.”
The complaint also claims right to recover costs and attorney’s fees.