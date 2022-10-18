GRAFTON - The much-anticipated opening of Blain's Farm & Fleet in Grafton took place Thursday evening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the parking lot in front of the store.
President and CEO Jane Blain Gilbertson was on hand to officially open the corporation’s 44th store within four states in the Midwest. She is the second-generation of the organization.
The founders, Claude and Bert Blain, created the store in 1955 with the idea of offering a discount supply store open to the public with a mission to provide quality products to hardworking and rural farmers at an affordable price. The chain now offers more than 150,000 items across every category imaginable, along with a full-service auto service department and a home improvement department, along with snacks, clothing, pets, toys, home goods and more.
“My father and uncle wanted to take care of their neighbors, always with the intention of providing what they needed, principally automotive and agriculture,” Gilbertson said.
She added that they pledged to treat their associates as families.
“That’s just the way they did business,” Gilbertson said.
She said the village has been “wonderful” to work with.
“We were welcomed from Day 1. They made it very easy to become a partner,” she said. “We’ll be here for the long haul. We’re really invested in this community; we’re proud to be here.”
She shared that ironically that one of the first stores they opened was, like their new location, a Shopko store.
Grafton Village President Jim Brunnquell quoted Grafton’s motto, “Quality Life, Naturally.”
“We have wonderful natural amenities,” he said, citing the Milwaukee River, the bike path and Lake Michigan. "We have a full-service hospital, industry, commercial. And now we welcome a fantastic retailer with a fantastic brand. We wish Blain’s Farm & Fleet the best of luck.”
Pam King, executive director of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, told the audience that the village is honored to be asked to add Blain’s Farm & Fleet to the Grafton community.
“From day-one, they’ve made a big impact. Before they were actually brick and mortar they’ve been part of the community, helping out as part of the village’s beautification planters and more,” she said. “It’s always a great day, but today is an even great day in Grafton!”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony began with the National Anthem, performed by Grafton High School’s Graftonics and concluded with those in attendance welcomed into the store for an evening of appetizers and beverages and a chance to shop throughout the store.