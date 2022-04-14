Village makes key strides in Thiensville Crossing development

THIENSVILLE — The village of Thiensville has acquired another property as part of its ambitious redevelopment plan for the Freistadt Road-Main Street corridor.
The village purchased the land and building at 102-120 W. Freistadt Road, previously the home of Boz’s Clozet consignment shop. The shop is moving about six blocks away to 229. S. Main Street — closer to Mequon Road, according to the shop’s Facebook page. No re-opening date has been announced yet.
The purchase was just one of the improvements that will be made with $4.5 million the village borrowed last month for its tax incremental district.
It will be paid back with property taxes collected on any improvements made in its Thiensville Crossing district, a mixed-use development of housing, shops and dining. The bond is expected to be repaid by 2041.
Village Administrator Colleen-Landisch Hansen said she believes this is the first time the village has rated and issued debt since 1985. The village received the exceptional Moody’s rating of Aa3, which means it has very high credit and very low credit risk.
“They cited that the village’s credit strengths are our favorable location in the Milwaukee metro area with a strong housing market and the village’s strong financial reserves and liquidity,” Landisch Hansen said.
The money will be used primarily to finance the TIF district projects, including land purchases, demolition, abatements, water mains, streetscape and street lights, said Thiensville Director of Community Services and Public Works Andy LaFond.
“At the time of the bond sale, great bid results with low interest rates allowed for the bond to be reduced by $110,000,” LaFond said.
About $1.25 million of the bond will also be used to pay back bank notes taken out in the interim to finance land purchases. LaFond said that as the TIF district was formed, several properties quickly became available. In order for the village to obtain the properties, it took out short-term notes with the intent of refunding them with the bond proceeds.
In the case of Boz’s Clozet, the village paid $605,000 for the parcel and building. The village will eventually sell the property for development.
The property and the adjacent parcel that previously housed a Mobil Station will make up the northwest piece of the intersection that is referred to in the plan as The Corner. Desired uses for The Corner could include a grocer or market, coffee shop, a locally-based restaurant and residential.
Village plans for The Corner say that landscaping will help “soften the geometry” of the intersection and that a small park will work harmoniously with the market development.
LaFond said a phase 1 environmental study was completed on the Boz’s Clozet property and did not indicate that there were any environmental issues. Subsequent lead and asbestos testing was done last week.
The village will be advertising for demolition bids soon with a possible contract award at the May Board meeting. Once a bid is awarded, a demolition schedule will be established, LaFond said.
A cornerstone of the Thiensville Crossing development will be Hawthorne Square, a multifamily residential and commercial development planned for a long-vacant 5.46acre L-shaped lot that wraps around the Walgreens at the intersection of Main Street and Freistadt Road. NexJenn Real Estate is the developer and Eppstein Uhen Architects is the designer.
As plans stand now, the development includes:
-Two three-story apartment buildings with a total of 89 units. It will be a mix of one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
-Two retail and commercial buildings totaling 14,000 square feet, located south of Walgreens.