Vintage Shop Hop returns to area this weekend

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Vintage Shop Hop returns this weekend as hundreds of vintage and antique businesses across Wisconsin and Illinois will participate by offering deals at their stores on Friday and Saturday.
The Vintage Shop Hop was created a decade ago by Ann Campos, from Rockford, Ill., and has grown from a handful of local stores to almost 400 stretching from the southern Chicago suburbs in Illinois to north of the Oconto, Wisconsin and from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan.
The goal of the Vintage Shop Hop is to get people out and supporting businesses in their local community, as well as creating their own vintage shop tour throughout the two states.
Shops include vintage and antique shops, home décor stores, ladies boutiques, upscale consignment stores and vintage barn or pop-up sales.
Ozaukee County participating stores:
Cedarburg Creekside Antiques, N69W6335 Bridge Rd. Open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Creekside Antiques will be giving 10% off to all customers who mention the Vintage Shop Hop, during the event.
A full list of stores can be found at vintageshophop.blogspot.com.
Washington County participating stores:
Kewaskum
Vintage Underground, Inc., 2450 Highway 28, Suite A. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday. Will be running a 20 percent off sale on all items in the store, during the event.
Hartford
In Hartford there will be several stores participating. You can pick up a stamp card, and if you stop at all of the stores and leave it at the last one you visit, you will be entered to win gift cards to the five participating Hartford stores.
Faith and Giggles Gift Shop, 42 N. Main St. Open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Faith and Giggles Gift Shop will be offering $5 off of a $25 purchase, $10 off ofa $40 purchase and giving customers a free gift with a purchase over $25, during the event.
Furnish Traders, LLC, 31 N. Main St. Open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Furnish Traders will be offering $5 offofa $35 purchase to customers who mention they saw the Vintage Shop Hop ad. The deal is good for one purchase per customer.
Hen Picked Antiques & Stained Glass, 108 Branch St. Open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. There will be sales running throughout the store for Vintage Shop Hop shoppers, during the event.
The Local Collective, 10 S. Main St. Open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. The Local Collective will be offering select vendor sales throughout the store, seasonal markdowns and huge savings on clothing in their backroom (which included a Buy One Get One for $1 sale, and buy 5 for $60.) There will also be snacks and refreshments offered.
The She Shed, 660 Grand Ave. Open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. The She Shed will offer several vendor sales, during the event. Snacks and drinks will also be available at the store.
Waukesha County participating stores:
Elm Grove
The DEN Emporium, 890 Elm Grove Road. Suite 101-102. Open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. All customers who stop in at this rustic home decor store will receive a free wax melt during the event.
Genesee Depot
This & That Craft Mill, LLC, S42-W31254 Highway 83. Open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Will giving swag bags to the first 50 customers who make a purchase. You can also enter to win a $25 gift card, during the event.
Whistle-Stop Rare Books, S42-W31260 State Road 83. Open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Will be offering a buy-one-get-one-half-off-deal — the second item must be of an equal or lesser value — during the event. Anyone who makes a purchase of $10 or more during the event will also be entered to win a $50 gift card.
Hartland
Designxchange, 600 Hartbrook Drive. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.5 p.m. on Saturday. Will be offering an instore two-day sale, during the event.
Menomonee Falls
Midvintec, N89-W16811 Appleton Ave. Open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Will be offering 20 percent off all items that cost $50 or more during the event.
Olive Branch Boutique, N88-W16598 Main St. Open from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Will be offering between 50 and 75 percent off all winter clearance items, 10 percent off candles and 15 percent off floral items during the event.
Robin’s Nest, N89-W16389 Main St. Open from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.5 p.m. on Saturday. Will be offering 20 percent off of one item of spring clothing per customer during the event.
Rustic Rehabs, N89-W16338 Main St. Open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Will be offering sales on spring items, and giving customers a gift with their purchase during the event.
Mukwonago
Lavender Lemon Boutique, 525 S. Rochester St. Open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. Will be offering 15 percent off during the event. All customers will also receive a free pair of earrings with their purchase.
Oconomowoc
Brown Street Emporium, W359-N5740 Brown St. Open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Will be offering booth sales throughout the store, have refreshments available and more during the event.
Scarpa Belle Boutique, 119 E. Wisconsin Ave. Open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Will be running a 30 percent off sale storewide during the event. Customers will also be entered to win a gift basket valued at $250.
Pewaukee
Roost Mercantile, N47-W28270 Lynndale Road. Open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Will be offering sales, prizes and refreshments during the event.
The Homestead at Lynndale Farm, N47W28270 Lynndale Road. Open from 9 a.m.5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Will be giving customers a free hot pad, valued at $8.99 and sold elsewhere for $10.99, with their purchase. Customers will have an assortment of colors to choose from.
The Wooden Hanger, 169 Main St. Open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.5 p.m. on Saturday. Will be offering instore sales during the event. Will also hold a drawing for a gift certificate that the winner can use on their next purchase at the store.
Vintage Barn Chicks, N47-W28270 Lynndale Road. Open from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Will have free roadtrip goodie bags for the first 50 customers. Will also be offering free gifts with a purchase, in-store sales and hold a raffle drawing during the event.
Waukesha
Burlap & Lace Marketplace, 272 W. Main St. Open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Will be holding basket raffles, with a total of 15 baskets filled with store items available, throughout the event. Stop in to receive one raffle ticket, and receive more tickets with you purchases. Refreshments will be available during the event.
Flippin’ Fabulous, LLC, 234 W. Main St., Suite 3. Open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Will be offering 10 percent off of everything in the store during the event.
Metropolitan Antiques & Gifts, 259 W. Main St. Open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday. Stop by for some sweet treats, and haggle with store owner Jody Schuenke on pricing.
Today’s Lifestyle Solutions, LLC, 303 Sentry Drive, Suite 101. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Customers will receive a raffle entry for every $30 spent in one purchase, during the event. The raffle prize includes a bottle of spirits, two glasses and other goodies.