MEQUON — Clean Living Nutrition and Detoxification will open at 1025 N. Glen Oaks Lane in Mequon after the Mequon Planning Commission OK’d a conditional use grant for the business last month.
Owner Christie Ronge said in her materials to the commission that the business will focus on nutritional counseling and colon hydrotherapy. Ronge said that as the business grows, other services like infrared sauna and/or ozone sauna may be added.
The proposed hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. but will vary as Ronge transitions from her current job to operate Clean Living Nutrition full time.