West Bend auto repair shop takes second location on Highway 60

TOWN OF CEDARBURG — A new auto repair shop will be taking over the current one located at 7007 Highway 60 in the town of Cedarburg. The Cedarburg Town Board approved transferring an existing conditional use permit from Scott’s Service Center to Auto Safety Center.
The building is 4,410 square feet and was built in 2000. The building has been historically used for auto repair and used car sales, according to the memo given to the Town Board last week.
Joseph Valind, owner of Auto Safety Center, said this is now their second location, which is already open under the new management.
Auto Safety Center, a family- owned and operated auto repair shop at 3700 W. Washington St., West Bend, first opened in 1965 and is a certified NAPA Auto Care Center, according to its website.
“We’re excited to be a part of the Cedarburg community,” Valind said. “We’re really looking forward to getting involved in the community. I look forward to having people that live in that community working at that location and being able to give that mom-and-pop (shop) feel because that’s really what we’ve done with our West Bend site.”
Scott Leppert opened Scott’s Service Center in the city of Cedarburg in 1990 before moving to the location on Highway 60 in 2006 when he partnered up with Curt Meinert.
Leppert has been working with cars since he was about 13 years old. He said it felt like it was time to finally retire.
“My hope is that Joe comes in — somebody fresh, somebody that can take something that was good — and make it better. I think he can,” Leppert said.
Leppert said he is thankful of all of the customers he has had in the past 32 years.
The memo states that the Town Code Section allows for a conditional use permit to survive a change of ownership/ operator upon a submission of a letter to the Town Board stating that all conditions of the permit will be complied with, which Valind did. Valind has not indicated that he will be submitting an original CUP application at this time.
However, Valind has expressed a desire to complete some minor upkeep of the landscaping and update the signage.
The Auto Safety Center in the town of Cedarburg will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about Auto Safety Center, visit www.autosafetycenterwb.com.