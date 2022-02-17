What a difference a week makes

GRAFTON - The Stonewall Farms subdivision that was stalled last week due to the sewer plan design, is back on track for the northeast corner of Highway 60 and Keup Road in Grafton.
The village of Grafton Board of Public Works met Monday and approved an amendment to the pre-annexation for the development, which ultimately will add 350 single-family homes to the area.
The agreement, originally approved in December by the Village Board, sets forth expectations of the village and developer in the project moving forward.
The amendment was considered a week earlier, but stalled at the Board of Public Works due to concerns with the sewer plan’s design.
“We were frankly caught off guard by this. Up until last week, there had been no discussions with Mr. (Bob) Tillman about an amendment to the pre-annexation agreement,” said Bob Dreblow, who is working with Tillman on the development and represented it at this week’s meeting.
According to the minutes from the Public Works Board’s meeting last week, there was some desire from board members and Public Works Director Amber Thomas to look at alternative plans for the sewer system in the development. Locating a utility main under planned parkland, access to the sewer system and interceptor pipe sizes were among commissioners’ concerns with the plan.
This week, however, the Board of Public Works did approve the amendment to make several adjustments to the agreement.
“We (public works staff) have come to the conclusion that the plan presented is the best plan for long-term maintenance,” Thomas said Monday.
According to the board’s discussion Monday, the amendment will add several adjustments to the pre-annexation agreement. While the annexation has already occurred, the document will be referenced for creating a developer’s agreement as well, so the updated information will be useful.
Changes included upgrading the sewer interceptor pipes to 12 inches, instead of 8 or 10 inch, to help accommodate additional development in the area in the future; specifying access easements so the village can get where needed to maintain utility systems; some adjustments to the path of where utilities will be installed; and a few other items.
The amendment will have to move forward to the Village Board next week; the Board of Public Works’ action constitutes a recommendation, which the Village Board can then accept or deny.
Plan Commission discussion in September indicated the southern half of the planned subdivision, which is the first section currently planned for development, will include 184 home units, including a mix of single-family, duplex and fourplex lots. The northern half of the development will be built out at a later time.
As those single- and multifamily lots are built out, they will need to be connected to village utilities. Thomas has noted in previous discussions that village lift stations will need to be upgraded to handle the additional water and sewer service from the development, as well as water and sewer mains that will need to be replaced or altered to successfully extend the utility service.
Dreblow said at the meeting this week that contractors are already moving equipment to the site, and are ready to begin work. He said Tillman is willing to work with the village on making adjustments to the original utility plan wherever reasonable, and only wanted clear guidance on what is needed to allow work to proceed.