MEQUON — It wasn’t long ago when Mikaella Sabinash was a patient at Comprehensive Dental Services in Mequon.
Fast forward to today, Dr. Sabinash has found herself seated in the other chair at her childhood dentist office.
Sabinash, a Mequon native who graduated from Homestead High School and, more recently, Marquette University’s School of Dentistry, is now a full-time dentist at the very place she received her routine cleanings as a child. The journey has been a poetic one.
“I’ve been part of the Mequon-Thiensville community basically my whole life, since I was 1 year old,” she said. “I was a patient of Dr. David Teplin since I had my first baby teeth come in. Seeing a lot of people from the community, like teachers I had at Homestead, families, friends who are now patients here, it’s all come full circle.”
Comprehensive Dental Services is a practice operated by the Teplin family. Dr. David Teplin is a longtime veteran of the office and, up until Sabinash’s arrival, he was technically the newest dentist in the group.
“I’m a third-generation dentist, and I’ve been lucky enough to work with my dad and my uncle,” Teplin said. “I was the last dentist who joined the practice, and that was 26 years ago. There will be a day when my dad and uncle aren’t there anymore, so we needed someone who was very like-minded as us. Mikaella was a great fit.”
Sabinash earned her undergraduate degree in biochemistry from Winona State University in Minnesota. She had contemplated pharmacy school or even pursuing a career in dermatology, but ultimately the value of patient interactions in the dentistry industry made it a simple decision.
“I definitely wanted to do something geared toward one-on-one service,” Sabinash said. “Being able to see them throughout the years and have a family feel, that was something that definitely steered me toward dentistry.”
She then attended Marquette’s four-year dental program and continued stopping by Comprehensive Dental Services in the meantime, finding opportunities to shadow the dentists and hygienists. As she inched closer to graduating, Sabinash and Teplin had more serious discussions about joining the practice in a more permanent role. Now, about a year later, Sabinash is thrilled that her hard work has led her back home.
“I knew that for my first job out of dental school I really wanted a mentor, and I have definitely found that through everyone here,” Sabinash said. “Coming in and having them help me and show me how they treat patients, how they help you through uncomfortable situations, and help you grow just as you’re fresh out of school, it’s been awesome. They have always been there to guide me.”
Teplin has been pleased to see Sabinash progress both personally and professionally since her arrival. It was important to Teplin and the rest of his team that a new dentist should not only excel in their responsibilities, but also have the benefit of already being familiar with the community they serve.
“We’re a small community here,” Teplin said. “Anytime you can find someone who wants to be back here and help out in their community, it’s always a plus. Sometimes people want to go out and explore big things and try different things, but she wanted to stick around here.”
Sabinash believes her time as a four-year soccer player at Winona State has informed her mentality in the workplace. A three-time NSIC All-Academic selection and graduating magna cum laude, Sabinash had to learn how to set priorities and gain critical life skills.
“It was a full-time job, but I loved it,” she said. “I attribute a lot of my success to college soccer. It required commitment, mental toughness, time management, leadership, working within a team and communication. I learned a lot from it.”
Sabinash has also made a unique connection between dentistry and her passion for art. Interested in painting and ceramics from a young age, Sabinash highly values aesthetics and attention to detail, which both play vital roles in the dentist’s chair.
Both Sabinash and Teplin have established a supportive environment for one another. In a sometimes frenzied atmosphere, it’s important to build a culture which is founded on open communication, collaboration and appreciation. Some days may be smoother than others, but Teplin knows this is the team that can overcome anything.
“Even though Mikaella knows she’s not technically family, she sure feels like it,” Teplin said. “We treat all of our patients that way. Patients certainly understand that, and hopefully they like that. We are there to help them, and we work with them the best we can based on their needs.”
Asked for any parting wisdom for prospective dental students, Sabinash was quick to endorse the pursuit. It can be challenging, but the rewards are significant.
“Dentistry is a great profession. It’s always changing and evolving, so you get to be a lifelong learner and you can grow with the profession,” Sabinash said. “Every day is different, and you have the opportunity to help somebody, whether it’s something as complex as giving someone back their smile or making them smile in the chair.”
Comprehensive Dental Services is located at 10521 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon. Call 262-241-2060 for more information on services.