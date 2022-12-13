GRAFTON - Even in life’s most challenging moments, Opal Stone has found ways to inspire, both as a business owner and a mother.
Stone, owner and founder of Wild & Precious Clothing and Design Boutique in Grafton, has been a mainstay in the local crafts scene for the past eight years. A mother of three youngsters - with a fourth due next March - Stone has needed to delicately balance her efforts at home and in the store.
“I love being a mother and a business owner, but sometimes being present in both can be tricky,” Stone said. “But I would never change it. It’s part of the season of life we are in. Every day is different and there are always surprises.”
Stone’s longtime hobby of hand lettering and card design inspired her to open an Etsy page in 2014. At the time, Stone was a full-time college admissions counselor in Kansas. When she and her husband, Kyle, moved back to Wisconsin the following year, Stone sought to expand her offerings.
Stone became a stay-at-home mom and added her designs to T-shirts, mugs, tote bags and more. In addition to home goods, Stone started selling various clothing items through Wild & Precious’s website.
While the business was beginning to gain its footing in the community, Stone would endure heartbreaking tragedies. Stone and her husband experienced three pregnancy miscarriages between 2017 and 2018.
Stone found inspiration in the face of adversity and loss. She began creating and selling “Boxes of Strength,” meant for families who have faced pregnancy or infant loss.
The box consists of “forget me not” seeds, two cards, a keychain with a pregnancy/infant loss awareness ribbon charm, a mug which reads “hug in a mug,” a “hope” soy wax candle and a rainbow diffuser bead bracelet with a “relax” essential oil.
Wild & Precious also donates portions of all its sales from the boxes to organizations supporting similar efforts.
“That’s been a light in the darkness, connecting with others who have experienced that, and for me it’s been therapeutic in navigating my grief,” Stone said.
In August 2020, Stone was ready to take the business to the next level by opening a physical location in Grafton. Originally on a significantly limited schedule due to the pandemic, Wild & Precious now operates about 20 hours per week. Stone estimates that 75% of the business’s sales are done online or through its mobile app.
“I knew we wanted to have somewhere close and convenient, and I know Grafton so well, so it made perfect sense,” Stone said. “I didn’t really see anyone else doing something similar to what my business offered, so it was also a good opportunity to have a unique addition to Grafton.”
The store carries a plethora of intriguing gift items like candles, jewelry, baby and kid clothing, ornaments and bath bombs, to list a few.
Stone and her staff of six try to make both the in-person and online experiences impactful; Stone even models many of the clothing items herself on the store’s website.
“The customers tend to like seeing them on a real person,” she said. “It’s been fun.”
Unlike many businesses, sales figures are not what drives Stone to put her best foot forward with Wild & Precious. Making meaningful connections with people and being a channel of healing and delight is the underlying motivator.
“I just want to stay present and enjoy the current season I’m in with my family and business,” she said. “The primary mission of Wild and Precious will stay the same. I just aim to spread joy and hope to families experience hard seasons.”
Wild & Precious is located at 1323 Wisconsin Ave. in Grafton. For more information and latest offerings, visit wildpreciousboutique.com or download the Wild & Precious Boutique app.