CEDARBURG — Dormund, Germany-based WILO SE officially opened its WILO USA headquarters on Highway 60 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 21. The operations for WILO USA, Weil Pump, Scot Pump and Wilo Machine Co. now operate out of the newly completed 244,000-square-foot building in the city of Cedarburg’s north-side business park.
Wilo is one of the world’s leading premium provider of pumps and pump systems for the building services, water management and industrial sector.
The new facility allows for the expansion of manufacturing and production capabilities and features warehousing, corporate office space, an advanced test laboratory and customer experience center. It also contains a fitness center and employee health clinic.