MADISON — Wisconsin Business World – a program of the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Foundation — launched a new awards program for educators.
The Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology (MET) Education Impact Awards program, presented by Plexus Corp., seeks to collect, highlight and share best practice approaches to manufacturing, engineering or technology education in the classroom and at district levels, according to a press release.
Wisconsin educators who encourage students to become engaged in future career opportunities in STEM fields by providing them with academic and technical skills are encouraged to apply. The award is aimed at teachers who inspire students to be lifelong learners by using unique methods of teaching, engaging students with realworld problems and facilitating learning through curiosity and innovation, the press release said.
“We’re thrilled to be able to highlight the incredible work that educators do,” shared Michelle Grajkowski, senior director of Wisconsin Business World. “So many MET teachers go above and beyond to instill a passion for learning, introduce students to local industries and connect them with their community business leaders, truly shaping the next generation of Wisconsinites.”
The MET Education Impact Awards program includes cash prizes for first, second and third place winners in both a middle school educator level and a high school educator level. Submissions are due March 31 and will be judged by Plexus Corp. representatives and Wisconsin Business World staff. Winners will be announced summer 2023.
For more information about Wisconsin Business World contests, visit https://bit.ly/40JLy2L.