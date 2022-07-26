MADISON — A new survey found that Wisconsin businesses are taking a variety of steps to attract and retain talent amid an ongoing workforce shortage.
According to the Wisconsin Employer Survey, nearly half of businesses plan to raise wages by more than 4% in 2022 — roughly double the number that said they would just a year ago and a 12-point jump from January.
The survey also found that additional benefits like remote and hybrid work are far more popular than two years ago.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — conducted the survey over the last three weeks of June on a variety of topics.
“Even in the face of historic inflation and a looming recession, Wisconsin companies are still finding it difficult to hire,” said WMC President and CEO Kurt R. Bauer. “To attract and retain top talent, businesses are listening closely to what their employees want. That is why we are seeing wages rise faster than in recent memory and more companies offering increased flexibility like remote work.”
Eighty-five percent of employers are struggling to hire, which is relatively unchanged from the last two surveys. When asked, 45% said they could not find qualified applicants, while another 36% said the labor shortage in general was to blame.
Despite hiring challenges, 62% of Wisconsin businesses still intend to increase their workforce in the next six months. However, that number has decreased from 68% in January and 79% a year ago — reinforcing the business community’s concern about a potential recession.
“While Wisconsin businesses are still looking to hire, we are certainly seeing companies become far more cautious,” added Bauer.