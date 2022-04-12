MADISON — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) unveiled its new digital home on Friday at www.wmc.org.
The newly redesigned website will better showcase the organization’s public policy and advocacy efforts on behalf of its broad and diverse membership, in addition to its numerous other member programs and benefits.
“Our new online home will help us to better serve our members and the business community,” said WMC President and CEO Kurt R. Bauer. “WMC’s mission is to make Wisconsin more competitive, but our true purpose is to improve our state’s economic future. This new platform will help us to better tell our story, highlight our efforts on behalf of our members and support employers throughout Wisconsin.”
WMC is the largest and most influential business association in Wisconsin, working to make the state the best in the nation to do business. It is the combined state chamber, manufacturers’ association and safety council.
WMC is also affiliated with WMC Foundation, an organization that provides business education to students and promotes the value of the free enterprise system; WMC Litigation Center, a non-profit law firm that represents WMC and other clients in legal actions to foster and protect the free enterprise system; and WMC Insurance, a company that provides affordable group insurance benefits to members of WMC and their employees.