MILWAUKEE — X-Golf America, which has a Mequon facility among its locations, and the Milwaukee Brewers are partnering to bring a state-of-the-art indoor golf experience to American Family Field, a first of its kind entertainment venue in a Major League Baseball ballpark, and a first-ever X-Golf location in a sports stadium, according to a press release.
The 11,000 square foot facility, set to open late in the 2022 baseball season, will be open year-round, during Brewers games and on non-game days.
Located in what was previously the Stadium Club on the Club Level, the X-Golf facility will feature seven state-of-the-art, indoor golf simulator bays over two floors — with three bays that offer expansive views of the playing field, according to the press release.
Featuring traditional country club and mid-century modern décor, the space will also boast two full bars and unique seating areas with great views of the game. Delaware North, the official concessionaire of American Family Field, is partnering with local vendors to create a menu of specialty drinks and pub fare that will be available for fans year-round including all Brewers home games, according to a Cision announcement.
X-Golf, the world’s most advanced indoor golf technology, offers simulation bays with unparalleled accuracy and virtual reality golfing using a combination of cameras, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software, according to the press release.
The venue will be owned and operated by Shawn DeMain and Luke Larson, in partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers. DeMain and Larson are also owners of the X-Golf Appleton, X-Golf Brookfield and X-Golf Mequon locations. The Mequon facility is located at 11043 N. Port Washington Road.