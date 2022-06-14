Yamato Corp. donates $3,000 to GHS student headed to SkillsUSA competition

GRAFTON — Just a day after Grafton High School senior Owen Pryga publicly asked for help funding his trip to the SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta later this month, he got a big boost from a local company.
After reading a June 2 News Graphic article about Pryga seeking help paying for travel and hotel accommodations, Yamato Corp. Chief Financial Officer Corey Garbisch stepped up with a $3,000 donation.
“Congratulations to Owen for this great accomplishment,” Garbisch said. Yamato is the leading provider of automatic, commercial and industrial weighing solutions in North, Central and South America, according to its website.
Pryga earned a gold medal in the automotive and maintenance and light repair category at the SkillsUSA state level in April. He was required to work on automotive workstations for nearly four levels, showing his understanding of diagnostic problem-solving and repair skills.
The national competition includes more than 7,000 students from across the country competing in 70 different categories.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high school and college post-secondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
The philosophy of the championships is to reward students for excellence, to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance and to keep training relevant to employers’ needs.
It is estimated that travel, lodging and registration will cost Pryga and GHS auto service tech instructor Nic Fullington more than $6,000 to attend.
Any individual or business who wants to assist with a donation should contact Fullington at nfullington@grafton.k12.wi.us. All donations are tax-deductible