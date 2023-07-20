To the editor: The 4th of July is always a very special day in Cedarburg, and there are always so many businesses and individuals to thank for their generous, patriotic support.
First, our sponsors. Please patronize the businesses who stepped up for your celebration this year: Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly, City of Cedarburg, Town of Cedarburg, Cedarburg Overhead Door, New Fortune Asian Cuisine, LaBudde Group, Cedarburg Light & Water, Wilo USA, Newman Chevrolet, PJS Investment Management, The Stilt House, Stone Mill Development, Toast Cedarburg, Zuern Building Products & Design Center, C. Wiesler's, Cedarburg Junior Woman's Club, Cedarburg Lions Club, Flyrite, LLC, Port Washington State Bank, Digital Edge Copy & Print Centers, the News Graphic and Ozaukee Disposal. Special thanks to Layton and Barbara Olsen for helping sponsor the fan-favorite Madison Scouts again in this year's parade.
Second, our helpers. The 4th of July is a huge day for Cedarburg, and the parade, enjoyed
by over 10,000 people, is managed by only a few dedicated Chamber staff members and volunteers: Tourism Marketing & Administrative Coordinator Jodi Spanbauer, volunteers Brett Benson, Alice Bush, Dawn DeGeorge, Rachel DeGeorge, Dana Keegan, Teresa Sigler, Jenny Terrill and Kristopher Volkman, plus parade walkers and VIP set-up help from Brent Kriha, Steve Michalica, Bridgie Phoa, Sarah Prasser, Peter Rogers, Sydney Carr, Lottie DeChamps, Abbey and Whitney Dobson and Lucy and Charlie Young.
A special thank you to the Cedarburg Lions Club for spending the day with us in Cedar Creek Park and raising money for both the chamber and the Lions’ many worthy causes. Thanks also go to the Cedarburg Boy Scouts for keeping the park clean and tidy again this year.
More thanks to Olsen's Piggly Wiggly for allowing the community to RoundUp for the celebration throughout the month of June, raising over $7,200 for our event. and thanks to Wayne's Drive-In for holding a FUNdraiser for us again this year. The Cedarburg Civic Band's concert on July 4th is also a very welcomed and charming tradition.
Thank you to Patty and Mike Hansen for being our trusty parade announcers for countless years. Thank you to Joel Bublitz and the staff of the City DPW for always being so willing to help and to Cedarburg Fire Department and Ozaukee County for letting us use their grounds for parade staging. Thanks to the Cedarburg Police and Fire Departments and the Auxiliary Police for keeping the community safe before, during, and after our event.
We look forward to another flag-waving celebration on Thursday, July 4, 2024!
Maggie Dobson - Executive Director
Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce