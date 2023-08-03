To the editor: On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gathering on the Green, we would like to send out another huge THANK YOU to the Mequon Parks Committee, Mequon Public Works and the Mequon Police and Fire Departments for helping us make our weekend of music at Rotary Park a success. This goes without saying, we could not put on our signature event for the community without their help and dedication. Our community is very fortunate to have amazing people working in these departments, not only for our event, but for all of us in Mequon on a daily basis.
We would also like to send another huge THANK YOU to all of our volunteers young and old who put in many hours in to help all of our attendees have a spectacular time. It’s special seeing our kids giving back to their community through service, as well as learning valuable work ethic for their future. It’s also incredible to see the same faces volunteer year after year, some since our inception in 1995, as without them and their experiences with GOG, it would have been much more challenging to put on our event.
Gathering on The Green gives back to several organizations that help bring mental health awareness, education, and support to our communities. We all know this is and continues to be an extremely important subject and because of our attendees, sponsors and partners from our event, we will make a difference and help this cause.
If you attended our concert, featuring Ann Wilson of Heart and Mickey Thomas of Starship or Rise and Shine in the Park, thank you! We hope you had an amazing experience. Mark your calendar for next year, July 12, 13 and 14!
Greg Heitz - GOG Board President