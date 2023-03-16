To the editor: When has an election been so important? Perhaps that day will be April 4th, 2023.
Two candidates are running to be a deciding voice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Daniel Kelly (a conservative, pro-life, constitutionalist) and Janet Protasiewicz (a liberal, pro-choice, activist).
Before you cast your lot in this election, please seriously consider this. A justice is to be impartial and interpret the laws that were established by the legislative branch. Their position is not to make law from the bench. For them to do so is what leads to despotism, dictatorship and anarchy.
It is also important that you watch out for key words designed to move people in mass. “Women’s Health” is that new term. All people would agree that we should do everything possible to find cures for and help women that suffer from cancer, heart disease, diabetes and the like. Abortion, in my opinion, is a different issue all together. If it were to be treated as a disease, the prevention is simple, don’t have sex or use contraception and lock up rapists in a very small cell. Follow-up care would involve self discipline and responsibility first for men and than women.
I would like to add to this opinion piece a definition for two important words. “Kill” — Cause the death of (a person, animal or other living thing).
“Murder” — The unlawful premeditated killing of one human being by another.
Here is where you need to decide. Consider your vote with sincere thought and conviction. Beware of the political rhetoric and the stolen words and one-liners designed to move the masses like lemmings to their eternal destruction.
Do not be fooled. This election is about abortion and the ending of a human life. Your vote may truly be a matter of life and death.
Ben Glatzel
Grafton