To the editor: My name is Kate Barikmo and I’m running for Mequon-Thiensville School District’s (MTSD) Board of Education. I’ve been subject to scrutiny in this election, like anyone who runs for public office. I’m taking this opportunity to provide additional information on who I am and why I’m running.
I’m a proud middle school teacher, holding a Master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. Outside of the classroom, I am a dedicated EMT helping others in our community.
Supporters of the failed recall against the MTSD Board have torn apart my background: I’m young. I’m a renter. I don’t have kids.
However, I believe these attributes make me a relatable candidate and an asset to the board. Yes, I’m young. However, I would bring much-needed representation for young professionals living in Mequon and Thiensville to the board.
Yes, I’m a renter. Using that against me implies that only wealthy people should hold public office. Is that what we believe — that to be elected to a public office, you must be wealthy?
No, I’m not a parent. However, I show up every day for the children in my classroom. I make sure that when they walk into my classroom, they feel safe and valued as if they were my own. Further, having a child is a deeply personal journey — let’s not reinforce the stereotype that a woman is less-than if she isn’t married with children.
If elected, I promise to support our incredible teachers and administration, and ensure ALL children have what they need to succeed in the classroom. Simply put, I promise to get the work done without engaging in the divisive rhetoric that tore our community apart. I am ready and willing to be your school board representative and I hope you vote for me.
Kate Barikmo
Thiensville